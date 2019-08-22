Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights
Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights
By: Jeff Fox |
August 22, 2019
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC 241)
Top Ten Earning Flyweights
|
|
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Henry Cejudo*
| $350,000
| $ 350,000
| $ –
|2
|Joseph Benavidez*
| $158,000
| $ 79,000
| $ 79,000
|3
|Jussier Formiga*
| $ 98,000
| $ 49,000
| $ 49,000
|4
|John Moraga*
| $ 80,000
| $ 40,000
| $ 40,000
|5
|Wilson Reis
| $ 68,000
| $ 34,000
| $ 34,000
|6
|Deiveson Figueiredo*
| $ 46,000
| $ 23,000
| $ 23,000
|7
|Alex Perez
| $ 44,000
| $ 22,000
| $ 22,000
|7
|Ray Borg*
| $ 44,000
| $ 22,000
| $ 22,000
|9
|Alexandre Pantoja*
| $ 40,000
| $ 20,000
| $ 20,000
|10
|Matt Schnell*
| $ 32,000
| $ 16,000
| $ 16,000
Other weight classes:
Women’s
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
