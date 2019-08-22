MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights

MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights

By August 22, 2019

By: |

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 241)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Top Ten Earning Flyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Henry Cejudo*  $350,000  $   350,000  $           –
2 Joseph Benavidez*  $158,000  $     79,000  $     79,000
3 Jussier Formiga*  $  98,000  $     49,000  $     49,000
4 John Moraga*  $  80,000  $     40,000  $     40,000
5 Wilson Reis  $  68,000  $     34,000  $     34,000
6 Deiveson Figueiredo*  $  46,000  $     23,000  $     23,000
7 Alex Perez  $  44,000  $     22,000  $     22,000
7 Ray Borg*  $  44,000  $     22,000  $     22,000
9 Alexandre Pantoja*  $  40,000  $     20,000  $     20,000
10 Matt Schnell*  $  32,000  $     16,000  $     16,000

 

Other weight classes:

Women’s
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home