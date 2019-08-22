Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Chris Weidman*
|$ 600,000
|$ 300,000
|$ 300,000
|2
|Jon Jones
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|3
|Luke Rockhold
|$ 350,000
|$ 200,000
|$ 150,000
|3
|Thiago Santos
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|5
|Chael Sonnen (Bellator)
|$ 300,000
|$ 300,000
|$ –
|6
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*
|$ 265,000
|$ 195,000
|$ 70,000
|7
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira*
|$ 216,000
|$ 128,000
|$ 88,000
|8
|Glover Teixeira
|$ 210,000
|$ 105,000
|$ 105,000
|9
|Ilir Latifi*
|$ 180,000
|$ 90,000
|$ 90,000
