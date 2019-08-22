Top Ten Earning Welterweights in mixed martial arts Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights | The Sports Daily
Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

August 22, 2019

Mar 2, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Robbie Lawler (red gloves) and Ben Askren (blue gloves) during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 241)

 

Top Ten Earning Welterweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Tyron Woodley  $        500,000  $          500,000
2 Ben Askren  $        370,000  $          210,000  $     160,000
3 Kamaru Usman  $        350,000  $          350,000  $              –
4 Anthony Pettis  $        310,000  $          155,000  $     155,000
5 Robbie Lawler  $        300,000  $          200,000  $     100,000
6 Nate Diaz  $        250,000  $          250,000  $              –
7 Rafael dos Anjos*  $        240,000  $          120,000  $     120,000
7 Stephen Thompson  $        240,000  $          120,000  $     120,000
9 Carlos Condit  $        230,000  $          115,000  $     115,000
10 Diego Sanchez  $        206,000  $          103,000  $     103,000

