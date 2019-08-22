Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday August 23

10:00am: Kovalev vs. Yarde Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

1:00pm: 2019 IBJJF Masters World Jiu-Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

7:00pm: Fury Fighting Championships 35 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 56 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: AKA Rite of Passage 9 (FloCombat)

10:00pm: DeAndre Ware vs. Vladimir Shishkin/Abdiel Ramirez vs. Shohjahon Ergashev (Showtime)

Saturday August 24

11:00am: 2019 IBJJF Heavyweight Grand Prix (FloGrappling)

12:30pm: Anthony Yarde vs. Sergey Kovalev/Aleksei Papin vs. Ilunga Makabu (ESPN+)

1:00pm: TATNEFT World Cup Quarterfinals ($3.99 EliteBoxing.tv)

1:00pm: 2019 IBJJF Masters World Jiu-Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: Cage Titans 45 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Dewayne Beamon vs. Juan Francisco Estrada/Darleys Perez vs. Shakhram Giyasov (DAZN)

7:00pm: Bellator 225 Prelims (Bellator.com/DAZN)

7:00pm: Honor Fighting Championship 10 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Bellator 225 (Paramount Network/DAZN)

9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Beers and Brawls 5 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Connor Coyle vs. Rafael Ramon Ramirez/Fabian Lyimo vs. Santiago Dominguez (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Brandon Figueroa vs. Javier Nicolas Chacon/Aaron Herrera vs. Darwin Price (Fox Sports 1)

Sunday August 25

1:00am: Absolute Muay Thai 38 (UFC Fight Pass)

11:00am: 2019 IBJJF Heavyweight Grand Prix (Grappling)

1:00pm: 2019 IBJJF Masters World Jiu-Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)

4:00pm: PBC Coutndown: Lara vs. Alvarez (Fox)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A rare UFC-less weekend means it’s time for boxing to (checks lineup) ….tepidly show up?

1. Anthony Yarde vs. Sergey Kovalev/Aleksei Papin vs. Ilunga Makabu: Saturday at 12:30. This will help your internal clark when college football rolls around again.

2. Dewayne Beamon vs. Juan Francisco Estrada/Darleys Perez vs. Shakhram Giyasov: Beamon is an absolutely reprehensible challenger, but Perez and Giyasov is an interesting matchup, Liam Smith is in action, and seeing Estrada in action is always a treat.

3. 2019 IBJJF Heavyweight Grand Prix: Hulk Barbosa, Cyborg, Simoes, Spriggs, Rocha, etc… Just a murderer’s row.

4. Brandon Figueroa vs. Javier Nicolas Chacon/Aaron Herrera vs. Darwin Price: Death to interim titles, but Figueroa and Chacon is a great young buck vs. grizzled vet matchup, and a solid undercard.

5. Bellator 225: Some sloppy heavyweight swingfests on deck!

6. Titan Fighting Championship 56: The ever-rare indie with not only two title fights, but a story behind one of them! A regional rivalry!

7. DeAndre Ware vs. Vladimir Shishkin/Abdiel Ramirez vs. Shohjahon Ergashev: FINALLY, a great ShoBox main event that they were supposed to be delivering. Two fantastic fighters, in a division that desperately needs blood, at 168, and the winner is going to be a contender. Even the co-main is a solid scrap.

8. Max on Boxing: I give Max some shit for his favortism and when he discusses stick and ball sports, he’s incredibly out of his element, but Max has been a rare, young, vital candle to the boxing world even through some very dark times in the sport’s history. He’s a great ambassador for the sport. Also, he’s picking Andre Ward.

9. 2019 IBJJF Masters World Jiu-Jitsu Championships: It’s not exactly the Mundials, but there are some great names peppered throughout.

10. TATNEFT World Cup Quarterfinals: TATNEFT is a quality organization, but they keep things very regional, lots and lots of Russian fighters. I wish they’d branch out a little more, but four bucks for a quality tournament fight card is a great value.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 52kg Catchweight Bout: Kana (13-2) vs. Mahiro (4-1-2) [K-1 World Grand Prix 2019 in Japan]

4. 60kg Bout: Kouzi (26-13) vs. Tatsuya Oiwa (17-5) [K-1 World Grand Prix 2019 in Japan]

3. 62.5kg Bout: Deniz Demirkapu (6-2) vs. Kenta Hayashi (16-5-2) [K-1 World Grand Prix 2019 in Japan]

2. 70kg Bout: Antonio Gomez (50-9-2) vs. Yasuhiro Kido (47-23-1) [K-1 World Grand Prix 2019 in Japan]

1. 67.5kg Bout: Masaaki Noiri (38-10) vs. Sami Lamiri (27-4-1) [K-1 World Grand Prix 2019 in Japan]

BOXING

5. Super Middleweight Bout: DeAndre Ware (13-1-2) vs. Vladimir Shishkin (8-0) [ShoBox]

4. Interim WBA World Junior Featherweight Championship: Brandon Figueroa (c) (19-0) vs. Javier Nicolas Chacon (29-4-1) [PBC on FOX]

3. WBC World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Juan Francisco Estrada (c) (39-3) vs. Dewayne Beamon (16-1-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBO World Flyweight Championship: Kosei Tanaka (c) (13-0) vs. Jonathan Gonzalez (22-2-1)

1. WBO World Light Heavyweight Championship: Sergey Kovalev (c) (33-3-1) vs. Anthony Yarde (18-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Titan Fighting Championship Featherweight Championship: Jason Soares (c) (13-0) vs. Andrew Whitney (16-7) [Titan Fighting Championship 56]

4. Welterweight Bout: David Rickels (21-5) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (21-0) [Bellator 225]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Javy Ayala (11-7) vs. Vitaly Minakov (21-1) [Bellator 225]

2. Titan Fighting Championship Lightweight Championship: Martin Brown (c) (13-5) vs. Beibit Nazarov (15-4) [Titan Fighting Championship 56]

1. Heavyweight Bout: Matt Mitrione (13-6) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (28-6) [Bellator 225]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Masters Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division [2019 IBJJF Masters World Championships]

4. Masters Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division [2019 IBJJF Masters World Championships]

3. Masters Black Belt Heavyweight Division [2019 IBJJF Masters World Championships]

2. Masters Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division [2019 IBJJF Masters World Championships]

1. Heavyweight Grand Prix [2019 IBJJF Heavyweight Grand Prix]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Had to end sometime. RIP Betting Winning Steak. August 2019-August-2019

Best Fight of the Weekend: Anthony Yarde vs. Sergey Kovalev

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Rudy Schaffroth vs. Tyrell Fortune

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Juan Francisco Estrada over Dewayne Beamon

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Matchroom Boxing on DAZN

Upset of the Week: Anthony Yarde over Sergey Kovalev

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov