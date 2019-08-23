get The African Games 2019 Live Stream Online TV Channel free

The 2019 African Games men’s soccer tournament is going to be the 12th version of the African Games men’s football championship. The men’s soccer tournament will be held as a member of their 2019 African Games.

More than 7,000 athletes from all of the 54 countries will gather in Rabat for its 12th version of the African Games (previously All Africa Games) on 19-31 August. Which is going to be a listing, together with all the hosts Morocco back competing in the Games after missing the past eight variants.

Dates: Sat, Aug 17, 2019 – Thu, Aug 29, 2019

Location: Rabat, Morocco

Also watch out for coming African Games table tennis champions Olufunke Oshonaike and Omar Assar, in addition to American-born Uche Eke trying to acquire Nigeria’s first playoff trophy.

In addition, there are some climbing celebrities trying to leave their mark in the Games: 2018 Youth Olympics 100m winner Rosemary Chukwuma, also Sunmisola Balogun who turned into an African American wrestling champion at only 16.

Egypt topped the 2015 occasion held in Brazzaville, Congo, for the fifth time, and would be the most prosperous country at the Games.

Collins Sor and Ahmed Ghali hand Nigeria win over South Africa

Nigeria defeated South Africa 2-1 in their next 2019 African Games men’s soccer battle on Tuesday.Aims from Collins Sor and Ahmed Ghali has given the Flying Eagles highest points in Sale’s Sports Center of FAR.

The South Africans were pushed to the verge of an early departure after being walked by Morocco for late entrance, and conquer to Paul Aigbogun’s team means they’re from the championship.

Following their opening 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso, Nigeria started the battle on an ideal note with Sor converting Saeed Jibril’s pass after 27 minutes.