Look: Tom Derby roasted for wearing Kentucky Derby-esque hat to preseason game

It may only be the preseason, but Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady dressed to impress for Thursday’s preseason game against the Panthers.

Brady did actually see some action in the game, going 8-for-12 for 75 yards, and we’re assuming that’s the last game action we’ll see of the 42-year-old until Week 1 of the regular season rolls around.

But he certainly left his mark, both before and after the game. Check out the Kentucky Derby-esque hat TB12 wore to Gillette Stadium.

If this was a preseason hat imagine what I've got planned for the regular season!

Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 23, 2019

Becoming absolutely furious looking at Tom Brady's stupid hat

henno (@jrhennessy) August 23, 2019

Leave Tom Brady alone about his new hat. I happen to think it makes him look hip & now. pic.twitter.com/avnNAp7vMz — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) August 23, 2019

He doesn't NOT look like Jim Carey in The Mask. https://t.co/Uftg7hee05 — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) August 23, 2019

It must have brought the team good luck, as the Pats won 10-3, and are now a surprising 3-0 heading into their final exhibition game; whereas usually they win one, maybe two preseason contests, as Bill Belichick and Co. never put much stock into it.