Overweight Robert Nkemdiche could barely even run across football field (Photo)

The Dolphins took a flier on former Cardinals first-round draft pick Robert Nkemdiche, as the defensive tackle looks to shed his “bust” label.

Well, he’s not really off to a great start.

Nkemdiche, who has had plenty of issues with conditioning, showed up to a recent practice overweight and out of shape. He was listed at 293 pounds last season, and may be even more than that right now, as he couldn’t even run across the entire field, which is pretty sad.

Robert Nkemdiche, who joined the Dolphins a couple of weeks ago and is on active/PUP, doesn't seem to be in any sort of football shape. Tried to run gassers pregame and could not complete run across field (53 1/3 yards) and all the way back. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 22, 2019

This photo even serves as proof.

Raekwon McMillan, Jakeem Grant, DeVante Parker, Kenyan Drake and Reshad Jones are all part of tonight’s early workout crew, which is usually comprised of guys who won’t play. I think that’s Robert Nkemdiche in the orange shirt but unsure. pic.twitter.com/VdskQIAtvm — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 22, 2019

Nkemdiche is beginning to look like a lot cause, so it’ll be interesting to see how motivated he is to finally play up to the level he’s been expected to be at, if it ever happens.