Overweight Robert Nkemdiche could barely even run across football field (Photo)

The Dolphins took a flier on former Cardinals first-round draft pick Robert Nkemdiche, as the defensive tackle looks to shed his “bust” label.
Well, he’s not really off to a great start.
Nkemdiche, who has had plenty of issues with conditioning, showed up to a recent practice overweight and out of shape. He was listed at 293 pounds last season, and may be even more than that right now, as he couldn’t even run across the entire field, which is pretty sad.
This photo even serves as proof.
Nkemdiche is beginning to look like a lot cause, so it’ll be interesting to see how motivated he is to finally play up to the level he’s been expected to be at, if it ever happens.
