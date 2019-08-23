Reddit Stream Bills vs Lions Live Stream Free Week 3 Online and Weather Info

NFL Week 3 Game Coverage For Bills vs Lions, Following a week of Combined Clinics and an exhibition at Houston, the Detroit Lions Come back home to Get a Week 3 preseason matchup with the Buffalo Bills Friday night in Ford Field.

Bills vs Lions Live Stream Free Online TV Channel

While Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has yet to look in preseason action, second-year expert Josh Allen has played with 37 offensive snaps to the Bills through two exhibition contests. For their fourth and closing pre-season contest, the Detroit Lions visit Buffalo.

Bills vs Lions Live Stream NFL Preseason 2019 Week 3 Info

Date: Friday, 23 August

Time: 8 p.m ET

LIVE STREAM: Free trial in fubo.tv.NFL Game Pass also provides a free trial, but just allows the streaming of out-of-market games. CBS All Access also provides a free seven-day trial via its site.

While many generally dogged the previous game of this pre-season for being completely meaningless, there are many strong reasons to observe. Settling positional struggles and procuring the last roster places are one of those most significant. All 3 characters, such as left tackle to do broadly.

What was likely to be the coronation of Larry Warford’s third-round select since the rookie was paused. It is partially because Warford was fighting with pace, but at the previous two summer games, veteran Jake Scott has been excellent. Additionally, Dylan Gandy, as well as Leroy Harris, still aspire to assume that the position.

Weather Info: Mostly Sunny, Temperature high of 75°F, Low of 56°F, 0% chance of rain. Winds out of the north northeast at 9 mph. (Source: weather.com)