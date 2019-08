Saturday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Aurora Games

Figure Skating, Times Union Arena, Albany, NY

Team Americas vs. Team World — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

Round 23

Geelong Cats vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, TX

Interim WBA World Super Bantamweight Title

Prelims — FS2, 8 p.m.

Main Event: Brandon Figueroa vs. Javier Nicolas Chacon — FS1, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 2

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — TUDN, 9:25 a.m../FS1, 9:30 p.m.

FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — FS2, 9:30 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. SV Werder Bremen — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. Bayern München — UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m./FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

CFL

Week 11

Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

Week 0

FCS Kickoff, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Samford vs. Youngstown State — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Camping World Kickoff Game, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Miami (FL) vs. Florida — ESPN/ACC Network/SEC Network/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, noon

Arizona at Hawai’i — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Fox College Football Kickoff — Fox, 4 p.m.

SEC Nation live from Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

All ACC: Insiders Edition — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Football 150: Football is US: The College Game — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 3

Norwich City vs. Chelsea — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Leicester City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. West Ham United — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Golf

European Tour

Scandinavian Invitation, Hills Golf & Sports Club, Gothenburg, Sweden

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour: FedEx Cup Playoffs

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Canadian Women’s Open, Magna Golf Club, Aurora, Ontario, Canada

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Racecourse, Saratoga Springs, NY

Travers Day — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Travers Stakes, Saratoga Racecourse, Saratoga Springs, NY

Race — Fox, 5 p.m.

IndyCar

Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

Race — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Pre Race — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

IndyCar Series Post Race — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 2

Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid — beIN Sports, 12:50 p.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Valencia — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 225, Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, CT

Heavyweights

Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov — Paramount Network, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Houston — Fox Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports North, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — Fox Sports Kansas City/STO, 7 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Southwest/WGN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Root Sports, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 a.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Washington at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/MASN/NBC Sports Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — Fox Sports South/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis — FS1/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers — FS1/YES/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Boston at San Diego — NESN/Fox Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Epic Moments: Captain’s Quest — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

NYC FC vs. New York Red Bulls — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire — NBC Sports Boston/ESPN+ (Chicago only), 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United — WPHL/FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact — TSN4/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids — KMYU/Altitude, 10 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/TSN4, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

CTECH Manufacturing 180, Road America, Elkart Lake, Wisconsin

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Xfinity Series — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 3

Arizona at Minnesota — NFL Network/KPNX/KMSP, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis — WFLD./WXIN, 7 p.m.

Houston at Dallas — NFL Network/KTRK/KTVT, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at New York Jets — WVUE/WCBS, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City — KPIX/KCTV, 8 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Rams — KTVD/KCBS, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles Chargers — NFL Network/KCPQ/KABC, 10 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Best of the Week — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra Weekend — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Tennis

WTA Tour

Bronx Open, The Cary Leeds for Tennis & Learning, Bronx, NY

Finals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

ATP Tour/US Open Series

Winston-Salem Open, Wake Forest Tennis Complex, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC

Finals — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League

Meeting de Paris, Stade Sébastien Charléty, Paris, France

Finals — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.