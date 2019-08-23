MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Aug 23/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Aug 23/19

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Aug 23/19

By August 23, 2019

By: |

Jul 20, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; Dan Hooker (blue gloves) after his win over James Vick (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at AT&T Center. Hooker won by knock out. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 3 Tony Ferguson 393
2 2 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 371
3 3 2 Dustin Poirier 317
4 4 13 Charles Oliveira 251
5 5 7 Al Iaquinta 225
6 9 15 Dan Hooker 224
7 6 16 Islam Makhachev 191
8 8 6 Justin Gaethje 184
9 11 11 Paul Felder 169
10 12 Carlos Diego Ferreira 159.5
11 21 14 Alexander Hernandez 159
12 7 Francisco Trinaldo 157
13 10 James Vick 141
14 13 5 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 140
15 14 12 Gregor Gillespie 133
16 15 Beneil Dariush 132.5
17 16 Leonardo Santos 127
18 17 8 Edson Barboza 116.5
19 18 David Teymur 110
20 19 Nik Lentz 109
21 32 Scott Holtzman 101.5
22 22 Yancy Medeiros 96
23 23 Mairbek Taisumov 95
24 24 Davi Ramos 89.5
25 27 Alexander Yakovlev 86
26 36 Jim Miller 83.5
27 28 Damir Hadzovic 76
27 28 Drew Dober 76
29 30 Rustam Khabilov 75
30 25 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 73
31 31 Luis Pena 72
32 33 Magomed Mustafaev 71
33 35 Vinc Pichel 65
34 34 Clay Guida 58.5
35 38 John Makdessi 53.5
36 39 Lando Vannata 53
37 40 Desmond Green 52.5
37 59 Nasrat Haqparast 52.5
39 37 Joaquim Silva 51
40 41 Stevie Ray 49
41 42 Drakkar Klose 47.5
42 43 Devonte Smith 43
43 44 Marc Diakiese 42.5
44 NR Khama Worthy 40
45 45 Polo Reyes 38
46 74 Arman Tsarukyan 35
47 46 Jon Tuck 34.5
48 47 Frank Camacho 33.5
49 48 Alan Patrick 32
49 48 Joseph Duffy 32
51 51 Alex White 25
51 51 Don Madge 25
53 50 Dong Hyun Ma 24.5
54 53 Jared Gordon 23.5
55 54 Devin Powell 22.5
55 54 Jalin Turner 22.5
57 57 Joel Alvarez 20
58 56 Christos Giagos 18
59 58 Josh Emmett 17
60 59 Mizuto Hirota 14
61 61 Gray Maynard 12.5
61 61 Roosevelt Roberts 12.5
63 63 Damir Ismagulov 9.5
64 65 Jason Gonzalez 8
65 74 Alex da Silva 5
65 66 Matt Frevola 5
65 66 Thiago Moises 5
68 63 Bobby Green 4.5
68 68 Jesus Pinedo 4.5
68 68 John Gunther 4.5
68 68 Matt Wiman 4.5
72 NR Clay Collard 4
72 71 Darrell Horcher 4
72 71 Jessin Ayari 4
72 71 Thibault Gouti 4
76 74 Austin Hubbard 0
76 74 B.J. Penn 0
76 74 Callan Porter 0
76 74 Charles Jourdain 0
76 74 Dan Moret 0
76 74 Danilo Belluardo 0
76 74 Eric Wisely 0
76 74 Kurt Holobaugh 0
76 74 Marcos Mariano 0
76 74 Mike Davis 0
76 74 Rafael Fiziev 0
76 NR Rodrigo Vargas 0
76 74 Te Edwards 0
76 74 Thomas Gifford 0

 

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights

 

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home