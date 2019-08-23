UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Aug 23/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|3
|Tony Ferguson
|393
|2
|2
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|371
|3
|3
|2
|Dustin Poirier
|317
|4
|4
|13
|Charles Oliveira
|251
|5
|5
|7
|Al Iaquinta
|225
|6
|9
|15
|Dan Hooker
|224
|7
|6
|16
|Islam Makhachev
|191
|8
|8
|6
|Justin Gaethje
|184
|9
|11
|11
|Paul Felder
|169
|10
|12
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|159.5
|11
|21
|14
|Alexander Hernandez
|159
|12
|7
|Francisco Trinaldo
|157
|13
|10
|James Vick
|141
|14
|13
|5
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|140
|15
|14
|12
|Gregor Gillespie
|133
|16
|15
|Beneil Dariush
|132.5
|17
|16
|Leonardo Santos
|127
|18
|17
|8
|Edson Barboza
|116.5
|19
|18
|David Teymur
|110
|20
|19
|Nik Lentz
|109
|21
|32
|Scott Holtzman
|101.5
|22
|22
|Yancy Medeiros
|96
|23
|23
|Mairbek Taisumov
|95
|24
|24
|Davi Ramos
|89.5
|25
|27
|Alexander Yakovlev
|86
|26
|36
|Jim Miller
|83.5
|27
|28
|Damir Hadzovic
|76
|27
|28
|Drew Dober
|76
|29
|30
|Rustam Khabilov
|75
|30
|25
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|73
|31
|31
|Luis Pena
|72
|32
|33
|Magomed Mustafaev
|71
|33
|35
|Vinc Pichel
|65
|34
|34
|Clay Guida
|58.5
|35
|38
|John Makdessi
|53.5
|36
|39
|Lando Vannata
|53
|37
|40
|Desmond Green
|52.5
|37
|59
|Nasrat Haqparast
|52.5
|39
|37
|Joaquim Silva
|51
|40
|41
|Stevie Ray
|49
|41
|42
|Drakkar Klose
|47.5
|42
|43
|Devonte Smith
|43
|43
|44
|Marc Diakiese
|42.5
|44
|NR
|Khama Worthy
|40
|45
|45
|Polo Reyes
|38
|46
|74
|Arman Tsarukyan
|35
|47
|46
|Jon Tuck
|34.5
|48
|47
|Frank Camacho
|33.5
|49
|48
|Alan Patrick
|32
|49
|48
|Joseph Duffy
|32
|51
|51
|Alex White
|25
|51
|51
|Don Madge
|25
|53
|50
|Dong Hyun Ma
|24.5
|54
|53
|Jared Gordon
|23.5
|55
|54
|Devin Powell
|22.5
|55
|54
|Jalin Turner
|22.5
|57
|57
|Joel Alvarez
|20
|58
|56
|Christos Giagos
|18
|59
|58
|Josh Emmett
|17
|60
|59
|Mizuto Hirota
|14
|61
|61
|Gray Maynard
|12.5
|61
|61
|Roosevelt Roberts
|12.5
|63
|63
|Damir Ismagulov
|9.5
|64
|65
|Jason Gonzalez
|8
|65
|74
|Alex da Silva
|5
|65
|66
|Matt Frevola
|5
|65
|66
|Thiago Moises
|5
|68
|63
|Bobby Green
|4.5
|68
|68
|Jesus Pinedo
|4.5
|68
|68
|John Gunther
|4.5
|68
|68
|Matt Wiman
|4.5
|72
|NR
|Clay Collard
|4
|72
|71
|Darrell Horcher
|4
|72
|71
|Jessin Ayari
|4
|72
|71
|Thibault Gouti
|4
|76
|74
|Austin Hubbard
|0
|76
|74
|B.J. Penn
|0
|76
|74
|Callan Porter
|0
|76
|74
|Charles Jourdain
|0
|76
|74
|Dan Moret
|0
|76
|74
|Danilo Belluardo
|0
|76
|74
|Eric Wisely
|0
|76
|74
|Kurt Holobaugh
|0
|76
|74
|Marcos Mariano
|0
|76
|74
|Mike Davis
|0
|76
|74
|Rafael Fiziev
|0
|76
|NR
|Rodrigo Vargas
|0
|76
|74
|Te Edwards
|0
|76
|74
|Thomas Gifford
|0
Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
