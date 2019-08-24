Bellator 225: Mitrione V. Kharitonov Live Results

In one of the most controversial fights in Bellator history, Matt Mitrione v. Sergei Kharitonov ended in a no-contest following an errant Mitrione kick to Sergei’s manhood. Now, the two will look to settle the score at Bellator 225 inside the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT.

For Mitrione (13-6, 1NC) this is a chance at redemption and maybe, a shot at some heavyweight gold. Prior to his bout against Sergei (29-7, 2NC), Mitrione lost to eventual Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix winner Ryan Bader. He was on a four-fight win streak heading into that fight. A decisive win here may give him the opportunity he needs to get another crack at Bader.

5-0 with two no-contests in his last seven fights, Sergei actually felt fine the day after the nasty shot. With enough time to heal, “The Paratrooper” is hoping for a measure of revenge against the former football player.

Keep up to date will all things Bellator 225 with all the live results you can handle:

Prelim Matches – 5:45 ET (DAZN) Khonry Gracie def. Oscar Vera via armbar (2:15 into round one) Aviv Gozali def. Eduard Muravitskiy via heel hook (0:11 into round one) Sabah Homasi def. Micah Terrill via KO – punches (0:17 into round one) Austin Vanderford def. Joseph Creer via TKO/doctor stoppage (5:00 round two) Ricky Bandejas def. Ahmet Kayretli via KO – punches (1:21 into round one) Mike Kimbel v. Chris Disonell Jon Manley v. Thiago Rela Kastriot Xhema v. Connor Dixon Nick Newell v. Corey Browning Main Card – 9:00 p.m. (DAZN) Tyrell Fortune v. Rudy Schaffroth David Rickels v. Yaroslav Amosov Alejandra Lara v. Taylor Turner Vitaly Minakov v. Tim Johnson Matt Mitrione v. Sergei Kharitonov