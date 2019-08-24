BetSoft Gaming Slots and Games Find Their Way to Live.Casino

It is commonplace for top online casinos to dish out games from many providers. Lately, Live.Casino has been hard at work, ensuring that they have an arsenal to be able to compete with the very best casinos around.

Part of the challenge for the domain has been trying to find suitable software providers to equip their gaming library with top titles. In BetSoft Gaming, the online casino site has arguably signed up to a deal with one of the better ones on the market.

BetSoft Dishes Out the Goodies

BetSoft Gaming is renowned across the online casino world for their superb 3D slot machine games. Almost all the slots produced by this developer contain top-quality animation and imagery, and some of those games can also provide players with access to progressive jackpot cash prizes.

Live.Casino has made sure that the site is able to provide players nothing but the best that BetSoft has to offer. Leading slot games such as Rook’s Revenge, Fruit Zen and a Christmas Carol can already be found at the site. Arrival, Boomanji, Fa-Fa Twins and progressive jackpot slots such as Good Girl Bad Girl, Greedy Goblins and The Glam Life can also be found there.

Alongside Those Slots…

Alongside top slot games, BetSoft Gaming has also dished out a few table games for players at the online casino to try their hand at. These include several traditional casino titles, including blackjack, baccarat, Caribbean stud poker, draw hi-lo, oasis poker, pai gow poker, pontoon, red dog poker, ride ‘em poker, three card rummy, Top Trump cards, triple edge poker, zoom roulette, and a reasonable dose of video poker games, too.

Players who like to try challenging side-games which they may not have come across before are in luck, too. Live.Casino can provide players with access to games such as BetSoft’s Virtual Racebook 3D.

Live.Casino’s Plan of Action

By doing a deal with BetSoft, www.live.casino will be able to provide players with far more than just slots. The partnership will see the array of table games, video poker and instant win titles accessible to players expanded.

There is no denying that of all the new games included in the package, BetSoft’s 3D slots are likely to gather the most attention from members of the site. However, the addition of the software provider’s Poker 3 Head’s Up Hold’em is also a great addition to the casino site.

About BetSoft Gaming

BetSoft Gaming develops RNG (random number generator) certified games for players at casinos licensed out of Malta and Curacao. Through their Slots 3 series, the software provider is the leading developer of animated, 3D slots, many of which can be played as mobile iGaming titles on smartphones and tablets.