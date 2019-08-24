Jon Moxley Out Of 'All Out' Bout Due To Injury, PAC To Replace Him

Over the past few months, there has been nothing but good news regarding All Elite Wrestling. Today is not one of those days. Jon Moxley is out of his All Out bout against Kenny Omega due to an elbow injury.
According to his Twitter, a case of MRSA has returned in his elbow, requiring the removal of his bursa sac.
“I’m absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I’d rather it come directly from me,” Moxley stated. “In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn’t be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out.”
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Moxley was dealing with some sort of injury stemming from his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He toured with the company for the G1 Climax tournament, competing in multiple matches. Things got worse when he wrestled Pentagon Jr. at Northeast Wrestling, where he insisted on continuing putting on singles matches. All other bouts he has competed in have been tag team matches.
This is not the first time Moxley has dealt with an arm injury. Back in December of 2017, the former WWE Champion suffered a triceps tear that kept him out of action for about nine months. During that time he dealt with a staph infection that delayed his return.
The current IWGP United States Champion, Moxley’s injuries forces AEW to find a new opponent for Kenny Omega. Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes wished the former Dean Ambrose a speedy recovery before promising fans a new opponent will be announced soon. He did say the match will be made again down the road.
UPDATE: Immediately following the Moxley news, AEW announced that PAC will be Moxley’s replacement. He will face Omega at the event, in a bout that will entice any wrestling fan.
PAC was one of the first wrestlers signed by AEW and was set to face Hangman Page at Double or Nothing. Logistical issues, plus the streak he had while champion with Dragon Gate, made things complicated.
PWInsider is reporting that the recent issues were resolved and he was originally supposed to appear at All Out just to announce his commitment to the company. With the Moxley injury, PAC will now make his AEW debut earlier than expected.
All Out will be taking place on August 31 inside the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
