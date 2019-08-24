Jon Moxley Out Of 'All Out' Bout Due To Injury, PAC To Replace Him

Over the past few months, there has been nothing but good news regarding All Elite Wrestling. Today is not one of those days. Jon Moxley is out of his All Out bout against Kenny Omega due to an elbow injury.

According to his Twitter, a case of MRSA has returned in his elbow, requiring the removal of his bursa sac.

“I’m absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I’d rather it come directly from me,” Moxley stated. “In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn’t be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out.”

I apologize to all involved, most importantly the fans. I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I'll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT. — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

Still, I expect All out to be an amazing ppv and hope all the fans out there looking for an alternative tune in. You will be blown away by AEW and be excited to be a wrestling fan. I'm looking forward to watching as a fan myself — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Moxley was dealing with some sort of injury stemming from his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He toured with the company for the G1 Climax tournament, competing in multiple matches. Things got worse when he wrestled Pentagon Jr. at Northeast Wrestling, where he insisted on continuing putting on singles matches. All other bouts he has competed in have been tag team matches.

This is not the first time Moxley has dealt with an arm injury. Back in December of 2017, the former WWE Champion suffered a triceps tear that kept him out of action for about nine months. During that time he dealt with a staph infection that delayed his return.