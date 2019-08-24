light-heavyweight boxing Russia Kovalev vs Yarde Live Stream

Anthony Yarde is entering the lion’s den when he chooses on Sergey Kovalev from the Russian’s home city of Chelyabinsk. Krusher was near to become the world’s greatest fighter a couple of years back when he pushed Andre Ward into the verge. Now he’s older and more vulnerable with lost and then defeated in a rematch Eleider Alvarez. Yarde, meanwhile, is to dip his toe to the world-class pool of fighters in 175 lbs.

At the same time, Kovalev was one of the most dreaded winners in the game, but things fell apart. He dropped successive fights from the amazing Andre Ward and was subsequently pumped out by Eleider Alvarez later regaining his WBO title. Trainer Buddy McGirt managed to assist Kovalev to pick up the bits and recover his name from Alvarez at a rematch. Nevertheless, he did not just look like the older Krusher we have come to expect.

Kovalev vs Yarde Live Stream Full Fight Streaming

It had been a fascinating turn of events, but 36-year-old Sergey Kovalev has witnessed himself transition out of aging light heavyweight titleholder seeking to eventually secure a title defense from his own hometown to the major rival to land a struggle against boxing greatest celebrity now.

Admittedly, few might have called middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez’s surprising would like to move two branches and goal Kovalev (33-3-1, 28 KOs) as a chance, in spite of all the Mexican celebrity’s blatant disinterest from the trilogy struggle with Gennady Golovkin that everybody — from fans, promoters, and DAZN executives — thus lustfully coveted.

What channel is it on and is there a live stream?

You can follow all the action on BT Sport 2, with a live stream available on the app for mobile devices.

US fans can watch the fight on ESPN+.

Date: Saturday, August 24

Time: 12:30 pm ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

