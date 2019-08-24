Top 5 Cricket Live Score Apps

Cricket is one of those sports which are not only watched by the people, but its fans follow it religiously. People who follow cricket are completely fanatic about it and never miss a match of their favorite team at any cost. Though, nowadays, due to the hectic schedule of our lifestyle, chances are that you are called on to work even on the day your favorite team’s match is going to happen.

Though, if you are in a similar problem then do not worry a bit as today in this article, we are going to offer you the 5 Top live cricket score Apps that will get your craving of following cricket matches and leagues satisfied. So, let’s get started:

Yahoo! Cricket: Sure we are all familiar with the great giant of the browser and messenger industry Yahoo, but only a handful of people know about Yahoo! Cricket. It is one of the best apps available on mobile app stores. Not only it offers complete ball by ball score of the matches, but also it comes with a lot of additional features. Though, the best part of this cricket live score App is that it is completely free. Moreover, it’s home screen widgets makes it easy to check the scoreboard and live updates. NDTV Cricket: If you are more of a fan of mobile apps that will not only offer you Live score updates for Cricket matches but also let you stream them right on your mobile phone, then NDTV Cricket is the perfect app to go for. It has received a great number of positive reviews, and the best part is that it is also another free application on the list. CricBuzz Cricket Score and News: If you are a cricket fan, then chances are that you would already have this mobile app on your smartphone. It is one of the best apps for Cricket score in the mobile app stores right now. Not only it gives you precise information about scores, but also it features an amazing Audio Commentary support. This feature allows you to hear the commentators while checking the live score update. Cricket Line Guru: We all have situations in which we cannot check our phone for every update in the scoreboard. This is where Cricket Line Guru offers the perfect solution for all the cricket lovers. It caters just the important notifications about the runs and wickets that are a must-know and help you to focus on other tasks at the same time. Cricket Live Line: Another app that offers you not just Cricket score updates but also offers you the feature to stream live match as per your mood. Not just that, it features some enticing match polls as well which makes the game feel more interactive.

These 5 Crickets live score update apps are the best in the market right now. So, if you are a cricket fan, then make sure to check them out.