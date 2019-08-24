watch Helens vs Warrington Wolves Live Stream Rugby

Saturday sees the climax of the Rugby League Challenge Cup Contest, as Warrington Wolves and St Helens Confront each other at the showpiece final at Wembley.

Fans in the north of England will soon be descending on the capital that Saturday, as will Prince Harry, who is set to attend the 118th Challenge Cup Final in his role as patron of the Rugby Football League.

St Helens is going to be enormous favorites going into the game — they now lead baseball team’s Super League contest and sit a huge 16 points before second-placed Warrington — but that is the very first meeting between both of these teams in the background of the closing.

Challenge Cup final 2019 Match Info

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Date: Saturday, 24 August

Time: 15:00 BST

The Challenge Cup Final kicks off at 3 pm on Saturday 24th August, and here is the way to tune in where you’re on the planet. Warrington Wolves have abandoned celebrity half-back Blake Austin from the 19-man squad because he struggles to recover from a knee ligament tear.

Winger Josh Charnley and back-rower Jack Hughes equally reunite, the latter out of a rupture. Joseph Paulo and Morgan Knowles also come after they also missed the match.

Though Austin hasn’t yet been contained, Warrington may nevertheless still name the Australian playmaker from the match-day group, because they did Stefan Ratchford from the semi-final.

If you are out of the nation in your summer vacations or are outside the united kingdom for work or you’ll end up geo-blocked and unable to get iPlayer.

The internet streaming service is only available for TV license holders in the united kingdom, however, there are means to get support from abroad.

Consequently, if you would like to take pleasure in the Challenge Cup, Super League, Premier League or even the Ashes — or simply feel much more secure online — check out a VPN free trial.