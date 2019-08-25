4 Tips for Buying a New Catcher's Mitt

Purchasing a new catcher’s mitt requires proper observation and research to avoid purchasing the wrong item and one that is the wrong size. This is due to the invention of brands that do not produce genuine gloves that will last for a long period of time. If you are unaware, a catcher’s mitt is a glove used by baseball players to catch or field the ball. You can use it either for professional use or for fun. A catcher’s mitt is made of hard leather that helps the catcher not experience any form of pain once a ball is thrown to him hard. The more genuine the glove is, the more fun you have while playing. Here are four tips for buying a new catcher’s mitt:

1) Size of the Pocket

Catcher’s mitt is mainly measured through the circumference of the glove. However, age matters when you are purchasing a catcher’s mitt. To the youth, you cannot buy a mitt that is of the same size as that of an adult. Those that are made for adults are mostly designed for professionals since they consist of hard, durable leather. Those for the youths have soft leather, which can allow them to close and open. Hence, go through credible youth catcher’s mitt reviews before you make a purchase. The location that you play also determine the size of the glove. If you are an outfielder well, your mitt will be bigger than that of an infielder.

2) Type of Leather

Buying a catchers mint requires proper research before so that you can have prior knowledge of what you are buying. They are all made of leather, which is group into two. There is hard leather and soft leather. All these serve a different purpose when it comes to playing. If you are buying as a beginner, you might consider taking the soft leather, which is cheap and can help learn how to control the ball. Being a professional, you require robust leather to help you have a firm grip when handling solid throws. Hard leather is also considered durable.

3) Web

This is essential especially to players who want to learn baseball under professional level. The closed web can offer some form of tactics when playing. For instance, when playing matched, you can hide your pitch calls once they are thrown, which can be a great advantage. Closed web can also be helpful in terms of safety. When a fast-moving ball is thrown, it can help to add more support in stopping the ball from reaching you. This mostly used for smaller gloves so that you cannot have blurred vision. An open web is mainly recommended for bigger gloves.

4) Adjusters

Catcher’s mitt is designed to protect your arm from being hit from hard balls. You must check on the quality of the glove for durability. Adjusters are very important in a mitt, especially on the wrist. They enable the arm to move in and out with ease. They also offer support when you are handling hard balls since they make the wrist to be flexible enough. Adjusters come in different styles like that of laces or buckle system. This depends on the size of the mitt or the brand.