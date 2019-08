Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Basketball

USA Men’s National Team Exhibition Tour, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

United States vs. Canada — NBA TV, 5:30 a.m.

Boxing

PBC Countdown — FS1, 7 p.m.

College Football

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Coordinators’ Corner — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season-SEC West Coaches — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

All In: The Clemson Football Family: Part 2 — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Washington vs. Seattle — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 3: Ibi. Ciudad del Juguete to Alicante — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Bill Harmon — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Billy Andrade-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Feherty: John McEnroe — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at Kansas City — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Seattle — ESPN/YES/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Colorado — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — ESPN/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Peter King’s FMIA Camp Tour — NBCSN, noon

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Films: New Orleans Saints: A Saints Relief — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NFL Films: Arizona Cardinals: Takeoff — FS1, 9 p.m.

NFL Films: San Francisco 49ers: Collective — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Films: Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawk Experience — FS1, 10 p.m.

NFL Films: Los Angeles Rams: LA Tougher — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer: beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Cuttino Mobley — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Weekend Winners — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Magisterial — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.