The football world reacts to Andrew Luck's retirement from the NFL

Late Saturday night it was announced that Andrew Luck would be retiring from the NFL. The first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft has dealt with injuries the last few seasons that were just too much for him to handle.
Luck decided to discuss his future in a news conference following the Colts’ latest preseason game.
“For the last four years or so, I’ve been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab – injury, pain, rehab, and it’s been unceasing, unrelenting, both in-season and offseason,” Luck stated. “And I felt stuck in it, and the only way I see out is to no longer play football. It’s taken my joy of this game away.”
Through six seasons Luck has had a multitude of injuries that have stopped him from reaching his potential. A torn cartilage in two ribs, a lacerated kidney, one concussion and a recent leg issue are just a few examples. He missed the entire 2017 season due to a shoulder injury and was the Comeback Player of the Year in the 2018 season. Time, however, was not on his side.
Videos started to surface of Colts fans booing Luck as he entered the tunnel for the final time. It wasn’t all bad coverage, however. Luck’s teammates, friends and other football personalities took to Twitter to discuss the shocking news and to send positive thoughts to the 29-year-old.
Comments