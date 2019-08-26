Combat

Fight of the Day: Michael Bentt vs. Tommy Morrison

By August 26, 2019

By:

 

Date: October 29, 1993
Card: The Tulsa Shootout
Championship(s): WBO World Heavyweight Championship (Morrison)
Venue: Tulsa Convention Center
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

 

