Lakers have already 'warned' Dwight Howard about mindset, expectations

By August 26, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers took a risk in bringing back Dwight Howard, whose previous tenure was marked by him being one of the most overpaid players in their history.

But the injury to DeMarcus Cousins has essentially forced the team into a difficult position, as they need a big man that can play close to and protect the rim, and also help on the rebounding side.

As such, the team signed Howard, but the Lakers apparently made their expectations clear right out of the gate. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski stated that the Lakers already “warned” Howard.

It’s hard to see this marriage working out for long, but we’ll see how it goes.

