Lakers have already 'warned' Dwight Howard about mindset, expectations

The Los Angeles Lakers took a risk in bringing back Dwight Howard, whose previous tenure was marked by him being one of the most overpaid players in their history.

But the injury to DeMarcus Cousins has essentially forced the team into a difficult position, as they need a big man that can play close to and protect the rim, and also help on the rebounding side.

As such, the team signed Howard, but the Lakers apparently made their expectations clear right out of the gate. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski stated that the Lakers already “warned” Howard.

Howard came to meet Lakers after dropping 25 pounds; showed his back was healthy. Lakers want him to protect rim/rebound in limited role. There was sense Howard realized he hit "rock bottom" and had been humbled. Still they'll judge him on actions, not words. He's been warned. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2019

It’s hard to see this marriage working out for long, but we’ll see how it goes.