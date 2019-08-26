NWA Announces New Lead Commentator, Gives Sneak Peek Of New TV Home

The NWA has announced Joe Galli as the lead commentator for its new studio wrestling program that will air in late September. Galli did the play-by-play for the company’s 70th anniversary celebration, as well as the Crockett Cup event that took place on April 27 in Concord, North Carolina.

Galli is a journalist and an Emmy Award winning reporter, working for News 4 and FOX in San Antonio, Texas. He was also the lead commentator for Championship Wrestling From Arizona and Championship Westling From Hollywood.

We are honored to announce that Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) will be the lead commentator and host of this new @NWA Series. pic.twitter.com/6T8ZiCedUO — NWA (@nwa) August 26, 2019

The NWA’s announcement comes on the same day that the company gave a sneak peek of its new TV home in Atlanta, Georgia. NWA Vice President Dave Lagana told Sirius XM’s Busted Open in Early August that the plan was always to revive studio wrestling.

Now that plan will be realized at the GPB Studios in midtown Atlanta, Georgia. It’s in the same area as the studio that aired Jim Crockett Promotions’s World Championship Wrestling program in the 1980’s. The NWA will begin producing its new program on September 30 and October 1, 2019.

Full details on where and how you can be at our Atlanta events on 9/30 & 10/1.https://t.co/5QETj3apDH pic.twitter.com/yoXM1Dk5w4 — NWA (@nwa) August 26, 2019

Tickets for the first round of tapings will be available on Wednesday, September 3. VIP packages will be offered on that date and once purchased, guarantees early seating to the best seats, each day. The packages will be limited to 100 fans on each night and also comes with exclusive merchandise, as well as meet and greets with some of the company’s stars. The total number of seats available have not been announced, though Lagana has said in the past that he didn’t expect more than 250 seats would be possible.

The NWA’s new program comes around the same time that AEW goes live on the TNT Network on Wednesday nights. WWE recently announced that NXT is moving to Wednesday night as well. The NWA however has not announced when its show will debut, or how fans can watch it.