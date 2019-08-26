ONE Championship to feature two stacked cards for 'ONE: Century'

Over the past few years, ONE Championship has proven it can attract a world audience with the right card. How about two? Celebrating its 100th show, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced two epic events that will help enhance its audience, while also looking to make a little history.

ONE Championship: Century takes place on Sunday, October 13, 2019, live from the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.

The first card, which will be featured on TNT while also streaming on B/R Live, will feature the end of two Grand Prix’s. Demetrious Johnson will be facing Danny Kingad in the finals of the Featherweight World Grand Prix. Right below that bout will be the finals of the Lightweight World Grand Prix, featuring Eddie Alvarez v. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev.

The supposed main event will feature a rematch between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan for the formers Atomweight World Championship. The two faced off back in March for the Strawweight Championship, in a bout won by the latter.

The second show, which will be streaming on B/R Live, will feature Aung La N Sang defending his Light Heavyweight Championship against current Heavyweight Champion Brandon Vera. With Bellator and the UFC also holding champion v. champion bouts, ONE will look to one-up both with a fight featuring the best the promotion has to offer.

Along with that potential history-making bout, there will be three co-main events. Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belington fight for the Bantamweight Title in their fourth outing against one another. Bibiano is 2-1 against Bellington, the last bout won by DQ back in March. After that, Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be defending his Flyweight Muay Thai World championship against Walter Goncalves, while the Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix Finals will end with Giorgio Petrosyan facing Samy Sana.

The first card will be ONE’s first major dip into the United States, something they have been working on the past few months. Taking place at a convenient time with the right talent, ONE is hoping to hit a home run with this one.

In a time when MMA is at its hottest, ONE Championship will look to kick it up a notch. With a new audience and fresh fighters in compelling bouts, we may just be seeing the dawn of a new era thanks to ONE: Century.