The Weekend Recap

Biggest Upset: Wilfredo Mendez over Victorio Saludar
Notable New Champions:
WBO World Minimumweight Championship: Wilfredo Mendez
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
Kovalev Survives, Canelo Next?:Sergey Kovalev and Anthony Yarde put on a hell of a performance, but Yarde was so lacking in refinement, conditioning and secondary tools, that, even though he won, the Kovy that showed up would get murdered by his rumored next opponent, one Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Perhaps you’ve heard of him.
Champions Hold Sway: Including interim titles, six boxing world titles were on the line this weekend, and five were defended successfully. The only title swap happened untelevised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as Wilfredo Mendez wrestled the WBO World Minimumweight title from Victorio Saludar. Even boxing’s secondary titles and regional MMA titles like Titan Fighting Championship’s welterweight title was successfully defended. It was a banner week to be a champ.
The Paratrooper Stays on the Front Lines: I said in the preview that Sergei Kharitonov was getting too far from his sambo background and falling too much in love with his hands, like older fighters tend to. Well lo and behold, doesn’t the Paratrooper bring back the knee and uses it to finish Matt Mitrione in an upset in the main event of Bellator 225.
