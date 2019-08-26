Tony Schiavone To Join The AEW Broadcast Team

After weeks of speculation, it looks like All Elite Wrestling beat WWE to the punch. In a press release, the company announced that they have signed veteran commentator Tony Schiavone to a full-time, multi-year agreement.

The announcement was made official during the latest Being The Elite.

Schiavone will be a part of the AEW broadcast team, as well as a senior producer for AEW events. In addition, Schiavone will continue to be a producer for the University of Georgia Football and Baseball Network, as well as calling play-by-play for the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A team.

“Tony ‘The Silver Tongue’ Schiavone was the lead voice of pro wrestling at a time when it was dominating the globe,” said AEW Executive Vice President said Cody Rhodes. “It’s a pleasure to have him join AEW as a senior producer and member of the broadcast team. It doesn’t hurt that he’s a UGA fan either. I think Tony is one of the most underrated lead men with the narrative of pro wrestling there’s ever been. I’m thrilled to get into the studio with him. Let’s welcome Tony to All Elite Wrestling.”

Since 1983, Schiavone has been working in the pro wrestling industry, starting with Jim Crockett Promotions. From there, he had a brief run with the then-WWF before making himself comfortable in WCW. From 1990 to its demise in 2001, Schiavone was the lead voice of World Championship Wrestling. One of his most famous calls happened to be the last time WCW had any momentum, as he called out Mick Foley winning the WWF Title off of The Rock on Raw.

Since then, Schiavone had a brief run in Impact Wrestling before signing with Major League Wrestling in 2017. He currently has a deal in place with MLW allowing him to work AEW shows.

In the release, it was announced that Schiavone will be doing commentary with Jim Ross and Excalibur. forming quite a trio. That means that Alex Marvez will no longer be calling matches for the AEW brand.

Schiavone returns to a brand war for the first time since 2001. A few weeks ago it was announced that AEW and NXT will be facing off against one another on Wednesday nights.