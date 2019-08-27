Contract Contender Week 10: Duško Todorović

The contender series brings two levels of excitement; the excitement we see in every fight card, and the excitement of seeing a fighter’s dreams come true on live broadcast. Each week we’ll look at a fighter who we think has what it takes to be one of those receiving the life changing contract.

Name: Duško Todorović

Opponent: Teddy Ash

Dana has said it before, he loves an undefeated prospect.

Dana has said it before, he loves a proven prospect.

Todorović is both of those. He’s 8-0, and in those bouts hasn’t really been tested all that much. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t fought a high level of competition though. One of his recent wins is over viral star Michel Pereira, who made his stamp on the UFC with a flying knee KO of Danny Roberts recently. He also has a rear naked choke victory over Contender Series veteran Alexander Poppeck.

And apart from just his resume, he also is a lot of fun to watch. He opens up for strikes from just about anywhere on the ground. He trusts his ability to scramble or regain position, so he puts a lot of steam behind them. If he’s able to get Ash to the ground quick, it may be a quick night and should be a no-brainer for a contract.

Official Prediction: Todorović by TKO (Ground and Pound) – Round 1