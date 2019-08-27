Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Fight Card

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 10
Aug 27, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
DWTNCS Season 3, Week 10 Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights:
Dusko Todorovic (8-0) vs Teddy Ash (14-4)
Middleweights:
Kailan Hill (4-0, 1 NC) vs Impa Kasanganay (2-0)
Lightweights:
Sang Hoon Yoo (5-0) vs Peter Barrett (8-2)
Heavyweights:
Ben Sosoli (6-2) vs Dustin Joynson (5-0)
Featherweights:
Dylan Lockard (5-1) vs T.J. Brown (10-6)
