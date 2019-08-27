Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Results

MMA Manifesto

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 10
Aug 27, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 10 Results

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Dusko Todorovic  (8-0) vs Teddy Ash   (14-4)

Middleweights:
Kailan Hill    (4-0, 1 NC) vs Impa Kasanganay   (2-0)

Lightweights:
Sang Hoon Yoo    (5-0) vs Peter Barrett   (8-2)

Heavyweights:
Ben Sosoli   (6-2) vs Dustin Joynson  (5-0)
NO CONTEST – EYE POKE – ROUND 1 (2:08)

Featherweights:
Dylan Lockard   (5-1) vs
T.J. Brown   (10-6) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (ARM-TRIANGLE CHOKE) – ROUND 3 (2:59)

 

