MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Fighter Salaries

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Fighter Salaries

MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Fighter Salaries

By August 27, 2019

By: |

Season three, episode ten of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

 

Dusko Todorovic:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Impa Kasanganay:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Peter Barrett:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

T.J. Brown: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Teddy Ash:   $5,000

Kailan Hill:   $5,000

Sang Hoon Yoo:   $5,000

Ben Sosoli:   $5,000

Dustin Joynson:   $5,000

Dylan Lockard:   $5,000

 

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home