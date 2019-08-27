How to Upload Images without quality loss

When you want to share a photo with a friend, family and message board, etc without losing quality, an image hosting site is the best way to upload store and share your image and file. In the present time with the different features number of free image hosting sites are available. In which you can choose the best one for your images, it will depend on how many photos you need to upload, how much time you want to spend uploading and the reason you are saving or uploading the photos.

In the digital world have many paid and free image hosting sites for your sports photo. If you are a professional photographer then you should create your website with WordPress and paying for web hosting you can also use many free online portfolio creators to do the job as well.

Image hosting sites have many benefits such as time-saving and money-saving. These are helpful to maintain the quality of the image. Easily you can upload an image and save your valuable memories. Easily you can share photos with your friends a family.

Here following are some free image hosting sites that can help you upload and share photos:-

Google photos:- It is one of the best free image hosting services for uploading high- quality photos in large quantities. You don’t have to worry about losing your photos because it has an automatic back-up feature, you can upload here large quantities photos with an organized system. You don’t lose the quality of your photos and by visual search you easily find photos. This is the best free resource for your useful photos with a variety of file formats such as PNGs, JPGs, and GIF Images. Imgur:- If you want to store an unlimited number of photos without worrying about the quality of your photos than Imgur is the best option for you. On this, you don’t need an account to upload photos to Imgur, but you can create a free account if you want to create albums, add captions and upload. Your image via email attachments. On Imgur to upload a photo, paste the photo onto the Imgur website, enter the image’s URL, or select an image from your device. Here you can upload every file format image such as JPG, JPEG APNG, TIP, GIF, Animated Gif, TTFF, BMP, PDF and XCF filename formats to Imgur. For upload photos quickly and painlessly image is the most popular image hosting sites for Reddit. Dropbox:- Dropbox is a free cloud storage provider it is a free image hosting site for sending or sharing individual photos or folders of photos with others. Here is an amazing, if you want to share an image with your friends or family, you can get a shareable link to a single photo file or even an entire folder containing multiple photos to shares. Dropbox safe your photo with original quality and size, it doesn’t change, edit or resize the photos you upload in any way. It has 3GB free of storage. Flickr:- Flickr is the oldest and most famous photo sharing social networks currently. The official Flickr mobile app is stunning and outstanding one of the best features of the platform. It is easy to use. On Flickr, you can easily upload photos with your phone, email or other photo applications. You can share your photo with the entire Flickr community, it has many groups for different interests and topics including nature, black and white photography, fashion, etc. Flickr gives its users for host 1000 images for free. Freeimage:- It is also a wonderful free image hosting site where you can upload an image through the folder and direct from your device. On it you will get an image URL, you have to copy it and share where you want to upload your image. When unlucky your gear is damaged, lost or stolen by the help of this site you will never lose a photo. If you upload your image here means you can save space on your phone, computer, etc. your image will be available anytime, anywhere from any device with the help of this site.

By the use of many other free image hosting sites you can maintain your image and upload anywhere you want without losing quality. For upload image, first, you have to visit there you have to save or upload your image then select the image you want to upload. There you will get a link also, copy it and paste where you want to share your image. With the help of free image hosting site easily you upload the image without losing the quality of your image and you can easily upload your image.