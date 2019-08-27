Rob Gronkowski reveals the painful Super Bowl moment that caused him to retire

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski called it quits this offseason, after a long successful career, and he recently opened up about exactly when he knew it was time to hang up his cleats for good.

Gronk was front and center on Tuesday, as he announced a new line of CBD products. The former football star is now an investor in Abacus Health, which produces CBDMEDIC, and can help with pain relief for athletes.

He was asked a number of different questions by media members at the event, some of them about his new business endeavor, while others were about his football career. Gronkowski even revealed the exact moment that made him realize it was time to retire, from Super Bowl LIII, back in February. He caught a pass in the second quarter of the game, then was leveled by Cory Littleton and Mark Barron, which actually briefly sent him airborne.

Thanks to this hit in the Super Bowl, #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski's thigh required special treatment, including getting fluid drained from the area. No long term issues are expected. pic.twitter.com/l7ybdC1OF1 — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 20, 2019

The pain was so bad that Gronk said he couldn’t sleep for more than 20 minutes at a time at night, and it caused him to undergo multiple procedures to drain fluid from his thigh.

“I was in tears in my bed after a Super Bowl victory,” Gronk added.

Well, given that piece of information, we can certainly understand why the legendary tight end elected to call it a career.