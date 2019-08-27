The HOVG Podcast: Tim Carroll

By: The Hall of Very Good | August 27, 2019

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Tim Carroll.

The “guy that cuts baseball cards” talks to the boys about how he got the inspiration to butcher baseball cards and turn them into art, his favorite piece, the other stuff he’s used (think Band-Aids, pine tar and peach pits!) to immortalize some of baseball’s best, that time he injured himself for his craft and how he went from Conway, South Carolina to Cooperstown.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

FINISHED: 10 years ago, I created a crude “concept” Wagner out of cut baseball cards…starting what I do now. A decade later, I finally landed the opportunity to give the T206 Honus Wagner the extended attention it deserves. Cut baseball cards. SOLD. pic.twitter.com/4UsKMKPhfd — Tim Carroll (@timcarrollart) August 13, 2019

How to Turn 996 Common Baseball Cards Into a Honus Wagner

Tim Carroll turns common cards into mosaic art depicting baseball cards

Measure Twice, Cut Once (A Look at Sports Artist Tim Carroll)

Hall of Fame to Salute Fans’ Timeless Love of Baseball Cards in ‘Shoebox Treasures’

Proud to announce that my Sandy Koufax piece has made it safely to its new home….the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown! It will be on permanent display very soon. I started doing “this” 10 years ago next week, so this CALL TO THE HALL was a decade in the making! pic.twitter.com/wsbkdneatP — Tim Carroll (@timcarrollart) January 31, 2019

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Team of Dreams.