The influence Philippe Coutinho might have at Bayern Munich

Philippe Coutinho transfer to Bayern Munich from FC Barcelona is one of the biggest transfers in the summer transfer window of 2019. The deal has not been permanent yet, rather it is a loan deal for 1-year with Bayern Munich having an option to buy the Brazilian Midfielder for 120m euro. The loan fee is reported to be 8.5m euro.

Philippe Coutinho has started his senior career in Inter Milan where he didn’t get much time on the field. But after spending two loan spells, the Brazilian slowly risen to the scene. In 2013, he was brought in by Liverpool for a fee of 8.5m pounds. During his time in Liverpool, he was starting to be regarded as one of the best young talents in world football. He made an impression in his debut season by scoring three goals and assisting five times in 13 appearances for the English giants. The Brazilian started to be picked for the main line up in the following season and he never looked back after that. In 5-and-a half year at Liverpool he scored 54 goals in 201 matches which got FC Barcelona to notice him. Barcelona brought him in to the club in January of 2018 for a fee of 120m euro (that could rise up to 160m euro).

Philippe Coutinho struggled in his time at Barcelona as he is a kind of player who likes to be free in the final third of the field. Ernesto Valverde had a system that allowed Messi in that role and it just didn’t suit the talented Brazilian’s style. He couldn’t live up to his potentials and decided to move away to the German giants.

Jurgen Klopp positioned Coutinho in different positions on the field during his time at Liverpool, using him as a number eight, number ten and often as a winger. Coutinho was allowed to move freely in his zone and he could easily link up with other players in the field. It is something that Niko Kovac at Bayern Munich could also do. With James Rodriguez gone from the club, it frees up the position of number 10 at Munich. Niko Kovac could also replace Muller with Coutinho by playing him at the number 8 position with two midfielders attacking up front.

Niko Kovac is aware that, Coutinho is also known to be a set-piece specialist, along with having a capability of testing goalkeepers with long-range efforts in an open-play. It was something that was missing in Bayern Munich. Coutinho remains a crucial player in winning free-kicks in positions close the opposition’s box. His magnetic ball control, lightning-fast movement and dribbling skills deserves the credit for that. As a playmaker Coutinho is absolutely amazing as he created 52 major chances in 152 Premier League appearances during his time at Liverpool.

Coutinho seems to be everything that Bayern Munich needed this season and betting tips are clearly predicting another title for Bayern. However, this statement isn’t clearly true. The club needed fast, pacey players down the wings to replace their legends Robben and Ribery. Munich ran after Leroy Sane for majority of the transfer window and even sought to get Chelsea youngster Hudson-Odoi. The deals did not take place and ultimately the board decided to go with Coutinho. Even though, Coutinho can play in the left wing, it’s not his favorite position. He is technically gifted and a very intelligent player but not someone who can run up and down at a very high speed in the flanks.

Philippe Coutinho will have something to prove after his disappointing spell at Barcelona and he is highly expected to suit Niko Kovac’s style of football. He could have a very big influence in the German-side, which would make them one of the biggest favorites to win the Champions League this season.