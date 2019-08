Wednesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

BYU Football With Kalani Sitake: Utah — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Film Room: Florida — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

All In: The Clemson Football Family: Part 4 — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Football 150: Football Is Us: The College Game — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Fox College Football Kickoff — FS1, 9 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Greatest ever: 2018 Clemson Tigers — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Wake Forest vs. Santa Clara — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Duke vs. Georgetown — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

CONMEBOL Liberatores

Quarterfinal

Leg 2: Estadio Alberto José Armando (La Bombonera), Buenos Aires, Argentina

Boca Juniors vs. Liga de Quito — beIN Sports, 6:05 p.m.

Leg 2: Estadio do Beira Rio, Porto Alegre, RG, Brazil

SC Internacional vs. Flamengo — beIN Sports, 8:20 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 8:15 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16

Leg 2: Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

CD Guastatoya vs. Comunicaciones FC — Yahoo!, 8 p.m.

Leg 2: Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

CD Águila vs. Deportivo Saprissa — Yahoo!, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 5: L’Eliana to Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Bill Harmon — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Racecourse, Saratoga Springs, NY

With Anticipation Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Ligue 1

Week 3

Lille vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

OGC Nice vs. Olympique Marseille — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Seattle — YES/Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Cleveland at Detroit — STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Fox Sports North/WGN, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets — NBC Sports Chicago/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Atlanta at Toronto — Fox Sports Southeast/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington — MASN2/MASN, 7 p.m.

Boston at Colorado — NESN/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Montreal Impact vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — TSN1/TSN5/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Mark Madsen — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

UEFA Champions League

Playoffs

2nd Leg: Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium

Club Brugge vs. LASK Linz — Galavision, 2:30 p.m.



2nd Leg: Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. APOEL — TUDN, 2:30 p.m./TNT, 2:55 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Postmatch — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.