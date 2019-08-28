8/28/19 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

The New York Mets (67-64) are officially mired in a losing streak, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time. After losing 5-2 to the Chicago Cubs (70-61) last night, the Mets have dropped four games in a row to fall three games back of the Cubs for the second wild card spot. The Mets desperately need a win and will look to get back on track as they continue their series with the Cubs tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (9-6, 3.71 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard was dominant against the Cleveland Indians last Thursday, allowing only two hits over six shutout innings to pick up his ninth win of the year. The Cubs will counter with righty Kyle Hendricks (9-9, 3.20 ERA). Hendricks also picked up his ninth win of the year in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings of three hit ball to top the San Francisco Giants last Thursday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in four career regular season starts against the Cubs.
- Hendricks is 3-0 with a 0.47 ERA in three career starts against the Mets, but he hasn’t faced them since 2016.
- Juan Lagares will get back in the lineup tonight as the Mets move Jeff McNeil over to third base. Lagares will bat eighth and start in center field.
- Javier Baez (4 for 7, 2B), Kris Bryant (3 for 8, 3B), and Jason Heyward (4 for 11, 2B, 3B) have fared well against Syndergaard in their careers.
- Joe Panik is 3 for 8 with a double in his career against Hendricks.
- Weather could be a factor tonight as the forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers, so the Mets and Cubs might be playing through some rain drops.
