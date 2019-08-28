Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Aug 28/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Douglas Lima 384 2 2 Rory MacDonald 286 3 3 Andrey Koreshkov 182.5 3 4 Michael Page 182.5 5 5 Lorenz Larkin 158 6 6 Neiman Gracie 127.5 7 36 Yaroslav Amosov 102.5 8 8 Ed Ruth 98.5 9 8 Kemran Lachinov 81.5 10 7 David Rickells 76.5 11 11 Jon Fitch 70 12 10 Paul Daley 67.5 13 12 Logan Storley 62 14 NR Derek Anderson 55.5 15 14 Haim Gozali 55 16 16 Vinicius de Jesus 51.5 17 14 Kastriot Xhema 47.5 17 18 Robson Gracie Jr 47.5 19 20 Guilherme Vasconcelos 44.5 20 18 Walter Gahadza 42.5 21 17 Erick Silva 40 21 43 Oliver Enkamp 40 23 21 Abraham Vaesau 32 24 NR Sabah Homasi 31 25 22 Josh Streacker 29.5 25 40 Khonry Gracie 29.5 27 24 Ryan Couture 28 28 25 Ashley Reece 27.5 28 28 Justin Burlinson 27.5 30 26 Jackie Gosh 27 31 22 Kiefer Crosbie 26.5 32 27 Johnny Cisneros 25.5 33 NR Andrea Fusi 25 33 NR Jason Jackson 25 33 28 Raymond Daniels 25 33 NR Richard Kiely 25 37 31 Thomas Oswald 23 38 32 Giorgio Pietrini 22.5 39 33 A.J. Matthews 19 40 34 James Terry 17 41 35 Jim Wallhead 14.5 42 37 Galore Bofando 13 43 NR Joseph Holmes 10 44 38 Andy Murad 8.5 45 39 Kiichi Kunimoto 7 46 40 John Mercurio 5 47 42 Levi Matan 4.5 48 NR Carlo Pedersoli Jr 4 49 NR Constantin Gnusariov 0 49 NR Ian Butler 0 49 43 Ion Pascu 0 49 NR Jon Manley 0 49 43 Justin Roswell 0 49 NR Keith McCabe 0 49 NR Kona Oliveira 0 49 NR Rodolfo Rocha 0 49 43 Ron Becker 0 49 NR Walter Pugliesi 0

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound