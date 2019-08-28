Blake Griffin goes undercover as cab driver, somehow goes unrecognized (Video)

Pistons big man Blake Griffin is well-known in NBA circles, but apparently he’s not the major celebrity we all thought he was.

Griffin hosted the Just for Laughs comedy festival back in July, which raised money for the Team Griffin Foundation. He helped promote it by driving a cab in Montreal, and seeing exactly who did and didn’t recognize him.

He did a good job of just trying to fit in and act like a cab driver, which is why he went unnoticed by most. He often trolled a bit, recommending McDonald’s and Subway as local food for riders to eat.

Too funny.