The Islanders locked up their only remaining Restricted free agent on Wednesday, signing Anthony Beauvillier to a new two-year deal. The new contract has an AAV of $2.1 million, according to PuckPedia.

#Isles Transaction: Anthony Beauvillier has agreed to terms on a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/Yp67b9mtl8 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) August 28, 2019

Beauvillier, 22, is coming off a pair of strong seasons with the Islanders. He recorded 28 points (18 goals, 10 assists) in 81 games last season and the year before that he had 36 points (21 goals, 15 points) in 71 games.

He added a goal and an assist in the playoffs last year.