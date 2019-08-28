John Gant enjoying perfect season with the Cardinals as a reliever

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently in a National League Central pennant race with the Chicago Cubs. One reason why the Cardinals are leading the National League Central has been because of the pitching of reliever John Gant of Savannah, GA.

In 54 games this season, Gant has a record of nine wins and zero losses. The outstanding win/loss record is extremely impressive when you are a reliever in Major League Baseball.

Gant recorded his latest win on Monday as he pitched two and a third innings and gave up one walk, zero hits and zero earned runs in a 12-2 hammering by the Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers. In the three game series against Milwaukee, the Cardinals won two games. They defeated the Brewers 6-3 on Tuesday before losing 4-1 on Wednesday.

On the season, Gant has pitched 60.666 innings. He has given up 44 hits, 20 earned runs, and recorded 50 strikeouts and 24 walks. Along with Gant’s 15 holds and three saves, he has a strong earned run average of 2.97 and WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.12.

This was the second time this season that Gant beat the Brewers. He also got the win in a 9-5 Cardinals win on March 29. Gant’s seven other Cardinals wins in 2019 came in a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 3, in a 9-5 Cardinals win over the Cincinnati Reds on April 14, in a 7-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on June 1, in a 3-1 win over the Reds on June 6, in a 9-5 win over the New York Mets on June 14, in a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins on June 19 and in an 11-9 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 11.

It is interesting that Gant has gone through two full months (in May and July) without recording a win. St. Louis meanwhile is in first place in the National League Central with a record of 73 wins and 59 losses and lead the Chicago Cubs by two and a half games.