Look: Baker Mayfield, stunning girlfriend Emily Wilkinson enjoying married life

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield turned plenty of heads in his rookie season, nearly leading his team to the playoffs. Had former head coach Hue Jackson started him earlier in his campaign, rather than Tyrod Taylor, the Browns would’ve been in the postseason.

Still, it gives the team a lot to build on heading into its 2019 campaign, especially with the addition of playmakers such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Kareem Hunt on offense.

As for Mayfield, there’s a lot of pressure on him in his sophomore campaign, but all signs point to him continuing to develop as a passer. And, lucky for him, his personal life appears to be going well. He dated Emily Wilkinson since the tail end of his college career, and she ended up moving with him to Cleveland. The two recently got married just a few weeks ago, and it appears they’re already crushing life together, judging by these photos.

They even appeared in a Progressive ad campaign together.

And here are some more photos:

Congrats to the happy couple.