MLB fans took note when Indians pitcher Shane Bieber wore a funny jersey during players weekend.

Shane Bieber wore a “NOT JUSTIN” jersey during a recent game, making a joke of how he sometimes gets mistaken for Justin Bieber, as you can see below.

Justin Bieber wears 'Not Shane Bieber' jersey as bromance with Cleveland Indians pitcher grows https://t.co/asw5qLHdz5 pic.twitter.com/hjZiZGgDx7 — LILLIE ROSS (@gordo20wall) August 28, 2019

@Bickley_Marotta Shane Bieber has my favorite jersey from this weekend. pic.twitter.com/3wvkujzLdN — jvhein (@jvhein2) August 25, 2019

Well, it didn’t take long for Justin to essentially flip the script, as he was seen wearing a “NOT SHANE BIEBER” jersey while riding around Los Angeles on a motorcycle.

@UniWatch @PhilHecken Justin Bieber matched Shane Bieber’s players weekend jersey by wearing a “Not Shane Bieber” NOB jersey pic.twitter.com/2rEOcsjrFg — Jakob Fox (@JakobLFox) August 28, 2019

Too funny.