Look: Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend Brittany stuns on field, shows QB love at game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on his way to becoming the best at his position in the NFL, as he turned in one of the best single-season performances we’ve ever seen from a quarterback in their first full year under center.

Mahomes played in only one game in his rookie campaign, and then followed that up with 5,097 passing yards, and a ridiculous 50/12 TD:INT ratio. He’s the perfect quarterback in head coach Andy Reid’s offense, and could become a legendary signal-caller when it’s all said and done.

And he’s crushing life off the field as well.

Mahomes has been dating Brittany Matthews since their time in college at Texas Tech, and their relationship is still going strong. She recently showed him some serious PDA on the field before the team’s most recent game — an exhibition showdown with the 49ers.

The two also recently showed off their dogs to celebrate National Dog Day.

Here are some more photos of Brittany (via her Instagram).

We can’t wait to see Brittany at more Chiefs games this season.