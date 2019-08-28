Mark Cuban believes NBA playoff race is now 'wide open' after busy offseason

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is well connected in NBA circles, and when he speaks, everyone listens.

That’s why he turned heads when he spoke about the upcoming 2019-20 NBA season, specifically how the free-agency frenzy back in July will affect the outcome, as it relates to which team could potentially win it all.

In the past, LeBron James had made it to eight straight NBA Finals — until last season, that is. Not only that, the Warriors have won the Western Conference the last five years.

But Cuban sees the league possibly featuring some different teams in the NBA Finals this year, which he stated on a radio appearance on CBS Sports’ “Kanell and Bell” show.

“I think this summer, it really benefit[t]ed the NBA,” Cuban said. “We went from the Warriors being a dynasty to being wide open. The best way to judge that is our ticket sales. Last year, there were two teams that never played to an empty seat: whatever team LeBron (James) was on or playing, and the Warriors don’t play to an empty seat anywhere in the league. Everybody else had to hustle to sell tickets. Now that’s different.”

We could not agree more, and we’re totally open to seeing some new teams squaring off in the NBA Finals.