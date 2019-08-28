UFC 244: With gold on her mind, Katlyn Chookagian set to face Jennifer Maia inside MSG

The UFC’s flyweight division has a plethora of talent waiting for a title opportunity. Ranked number two according to the UFC’s ranking system, Katlyn Chookagian has been patiently waiting for her time.

With a win in her backyard, she may be closer to that golden opportunity. Chookagian (12-2) is set to face off against Jennifer Maia inside Madison Square Garden on November 2nd.

A flyweight contender since 2014, Chookagian started as a bantamweight in her initial run in the UFC. 2-1 in the stacked division, “Blonde Fighter” moved back to flyweight in 2018 and is currently 3-1. She last fought against Joanne Calderwood at UFC 238 back in June, winning via unanimous decision.

The Pennsylvania native has a fair claim to a title opportunity against Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko. Chookagian’s only losses were against Liz Carmouche and Jessica Eye. Both of those fighters recently received a shot and lost to Shevchenko, so Chookagian would make the logical choice as the next batter up to the plate.

“Blonde Fighter” has become one of the most prominent fighters featured in any UFC card taking place in New York. Along with Chris Weidman, she was in attendance when MMA finally became legalized in the state not that long ago.