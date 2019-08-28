UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn involved in a bar fight in Hawaii (Video)

Once one of the most celebrated fighters inside the octagon, B.J. Penn continues to be the most controversial figure outside of one.

In a video obtained by TMZ, UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn (16-14-2) is seen fighting someone outside of a night club in Pahoa, Hawaii. It is unknown how the fight got started, but it appears that Penn was not looking to stop his attack. Reports are saying no arrests were made.

This is not the first (or potentially last) time Penn has been involved in a fight outside of the octagon. The 40-year-old was reportedly involved in a brawl with a strip club bouncer following his loss to Clay Guida. No arrests were made during that incident as well.

Penn also has multiple active cases against him. Last year, Penn was wanted by the police for allegedly threatening a taro farmer with a machete. He also is involved in a nasty custody battle with his former partner and the mother of his children. She filed a restraining order (via MMA Junkie) agianst him back in October following what she has called years of physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

Whatever the video has shown, it is another case of Penn’s status continuing to decrease. A former UFC Lightweight and Welterweight Champion, Penn set a UFC record with his seventh straight loss against Guida at UFC 237. He is 1-9-1 in his last eleven fights.

While UFC President Dana White has been skeptical in giving Penn fights, he is set to face Nik Lentz at some point before the year ends. This recent development may change things, but don’t expect a public apology like Conor McGregor made on ESPN a few days ago.