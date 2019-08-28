Culture

Watch: Bernie Sanders beaten up by boxing speed bag in hilarious video

Watch: Bernie Sanders beaten up by boxing speed bag in hilarious video

August 28, 2019

Senator Bernie Sanders has announced he’ll be running for president again in 2020, and given that he’s 77 years of age, he’ll likely need to ensure he’s in peak mental and physical shape as he prepares to begin campaigning.

To do that, he’s apparently been hitting the gym. However, as we all know: sometimes we crush the gym, and other times it crushes us.

Sanders learned that lesson the hard way when he was hitting the boxing speed bag, apparently. He hit it so hard, though, that the bag came back and drilled him in the face with ferocity.

The bag always wins.

