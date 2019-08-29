How to Profit from The Upcoming NBA Season as A Sports Better

Basketball is a fast-paced sport loaded with action. The NBA features some of the most impressive and entertaining moments in athletics, especially for sports betters. During the regular season, there are so many NBA games per week that sports betters can take part in the action almost every night.

But with so many betting opportunities, it’s important to maximize your winnings with the right game knowledge and betting strategy. If you are a sports better and you truly want to profit from the upcoming NBA season, consider the following tips and tricks.

Know Where the Game Is Being Played

Have you ever heard of home-court advantage? Any avid sports fan will tell you it’s a very real phenomenon. Often, a team will have a clear advantage when playing on their home court, and may struggle to win games on the road. This is important to know as a sports better.

Before any bets are made on an NBA game, you should take note of where the game is being played and consider how well each team does when playing at home versus on the road. The environment in which a game is played can have a major impact on the overall outcome, both for the home team and the visiting team.

Most popular sports betting sites have this information available, so you can make a more informed wager.

Understand the Types of Bets

There are several ways to bet on an NBA game. The most popular types of bets are explained below.

Futures

A futures bet is essentially a wager made on anything that will occur sometime in the future. One of the most popular futures bets is on the NBA championship winner. You can also make a futures bet on who will be the NBA’s MVP or which team will win a conference championship.

Point Spread

Betting on the spread is the most popular type of betting in the NBA. With a spread bet, you can bet on either team, regardless of whether they are expected to win. The spread, also called “handicapping,” makes for a more level playing field.

For example, say there is an upcoming game between the Warriors and the Raptors. For the sake of this explanation, we will say the Raptors are favored to win. If there wasn’t some sort of adjustment made, everyone would bet on the Raptors to win and no one would bet on the Warriors. That would be bad news for the sportsbook if the Raptors were to win.

To avoid that, a sportsbook will determine by how many points they believe the Raptors will win. For example, they think the Raptors will win by 6 ½ points, which means they think the Warriors will lose by 6 ½ points. Therefore, 6 ½ points is the spread. If you make a spread bet on the Raptors, they have to win by more than 6 ½ points for you to win the bet.

On the other hand, if you were to bet on the Warriors, for you to win your bet, they have to lose by less than 6 ½ points.

Moneylines

A moneyline bet is a much simpler bet on which team will win the game. With a moneyline bet, it doesn’t matter how many points a team wins or loses by. With a moneyline bet, a negative symbol indicates the favorite while a positive symbol indicates the underdog. In most cases, the bigger the favorite, the less you will get paid, and the bigger the underdog, the more you will get paid.

Do Your Research On Teams & Players

This one may seem obvious, but if you want to make a profit betting on the NBA, you need to know a lot about the teams and players you are betting on. When it comes to how well a team or player is likely to do, there are several factors that should be taken into consideration.

Before making a bet, take the time to learn more about the teams you are considering wagering on. Look at their schedule and take note of any weeks where several games are played close together. Player fatigue during a busy game schedule is commonly taken into account when making sports bets.

You will also want to keep up with the players on the teams you are betting on. Take note of any injuries or personal factors that may affect that players’ performance or the team’s performance.

Other factors to take into consideration before placing a bet include look-ahead games, rivalries, and revenge games. A look-ahead game is a game played just before a much more important game. Players often underperform during a look-ahead game. On the other hand, a team is much more likely to perform well during a game against a rival or one that they are hoping to win after suffering a loss.

Choose the Right Betting Site

The site on which you place your sports bets can make all the difference in terms of profit. With hundreds of thousands of betting sites to choose from, it can be hard to select the right one. Keep in mind that you need a site that is safe, offers competitive odds, and pays out your money in a reasonable amount of time. Many popular betting sites are also regularly using valid bonuses to encourage new sports betters to use their site. These are great deals you should take advantage of to increase your overall profit.

Some of the most popular, highly-rated online sports betting sites include: