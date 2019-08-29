How to Successfully Tryout for Your Volleyball Team

Do you want to join your favorite volleyball team? Then, you should be ready to create a good impression at tryouts. That is the only way to win a spot on your best team.

Making it into the team requires that you know what the coach is looking for. For instance, why will a coach select one player and leave the other out despite having similar capabilities? In this article, you’ll get tips on how to impress your coach.

1. You Should Have Basic Volleyball Skills

Do you have what it takes to play volleyball? The answer depends on the level of play that you are trying out. For instance, the skills that one needs to join the 4th-grade team are different from what you need to join the varsity.

However, the following skills will apply at all levels.

Ensure you can pass the ball successfully to your target.

Ability to serve the ball in most if not all the time.

Ability to hit the ball all the time. This requires you to practice your arm swing and your footwork.

Hustling for the ball. You want your coach to know you’ll give your all in the game. Let no one hustle or try harder for the ball than you.

2. Have a Positive Attitude

Always have the best attitude in the team. Yes, the team may have people with superior skills than yours. However, the coach will give you a spot over someone who slackens despite having amazing skills.

While on the court, encourage other players. Make a lot of noise and cheer good plays from your team. Your volleyball team is like a small family. The coach wants to see smiles, high-fives, cheering, and encouragement.

3. Be Respectful and Coachable

Nothing infuriates a coach more than a disrespectful player. Such players don’t make it to any team.

Being disrespectful goes beyond talking back. First, players should understand that coaches are investing their time and effort to make the team better. If they advise or criticize you, they aren’t doing it to offend you. Rather they want to improve your skills and make you a better player. Don’t forget this.

Be attentive to what your coach has to say. If they ask questions, answer them honestly. If what they say is not clear, ask a question.

4. Come to Tryouts Ready to Play

Well, this involves a variety of things. For instance, you need to know what the game entails. If the coach says, move to 3, you need to know whether you need to go. Know who a setter is, what a libero is, and what a ready position entails. Your tryout shouldn’t be the first time you are playing the game.

Further, you need to know what to wear for volleyball tryouts. Such include form-fitting shirts to facilitate your movement. Other items to wear include a pair of volleyball socks, shoes, and spandex shorts.

5. Be Focused

As a player, you need to relate well with other players. The only way to do this is by engaging them in conversations. If possible, ensure the talks in the locker room or gym relate to volleyball.

You don’t want the coach to come and find you talking about your love life. Remember, this is not a social hour but a time to practice and improve your game.

6. Give the Game Your Best

While mistakes are normal, don’t laugh when you shank the ball. Hustle for the ball at all times. When stretching or doing warm-ups or stretching out, do your best. Push your stretch farther and concentrate on your body muscles. Every step or pass should be accurate whether the coach is looking up or not.

7. Prepare for the Tryouts

Do you want to make a stellar performance at tryouts? Then, prepare in advance for the game. Here is what you need to do.