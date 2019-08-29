Jimmy Garoppolo shares bizarre reason for high number of INTs in preseason

It’s no secret that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo currently has an interception problem.

Garoppolo has looked shaky since coming back from a season-ending knee injury, but apparently, it’s not do to a problem with his mechanics, at least not according to him.

Jimmy G was awful in his first preseason game, going 1-for-6 for zero yards. He tossed one interception, and, frankly, should’ve thrown two more, had it not been for defenders botching the potential picks. To his credit, he was better in the game that followed, going 14-for-20 for 188 yards.

Garoppolo also tossed five interceptions during a practice session as well, leading many to wonder about his turnover woes. Apparently, he’s been throwing into coverage on purpose, which he told KNBR.

“A big part of that is it still being preseason, or in practice, you try things like that,” Garoppolo said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Bay Area. “You know, during a real game, you wouldn’t make that throw or that decision, but there’s a trust factor between quarterback and … whoever’s catching the ball.

“The more you try those things, you see who’s going to make the play for you in a crucial situation. If you put it in a good spot for them to make a play, you expect them to make a play. They expect you to give them a chance to make play, so I think it works both ways. Them trusting me, me trusting them. … [That] comes with reps.”

He does raise a good point, and we’ll see if these issues subside once the regular season rolls around.