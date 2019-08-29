Look: Carson Wentz marries stunning girlfriend Maddie Oberg, check out the photos

Look: Carson Wentz marries stunning girlfriend Maddie Oberg, check out the photos

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has the fate of the franchise on his shoulders, especially now that the team parted ways with Nick Foles.

Wentz recently got awarded a massive contract extension, and with the two years left on his current deal, he’ll essentially make $154 million over the next six years.

The Eagles are financially committed to Wentz, and if he stays healthy, he’ll likely bring them success in the future.

Not only that, life off the field has been pretty great for Wentz as well, as he recently married his longtime girlfriend, Maddie Oberg. Check out some of the wedding photos, via his Instagram.

FAMILY 🙌🏻 /// 📸: @ashleym_brown

And some more of the two of them:

She loves me 😁 //// 📸:@taterleapaldt

I’m a lucky man 😍🙌🏻

